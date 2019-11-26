|
Ann J. Lee
Ann J. (Cooper) Riley Lee, known in her family as Nancy, passed away on November 18, 2019 at age 95. She lived in Southbury at the time of her death. Ann was born in New York, NY to William Cooper and Ann (Reilly) Cooper. Both of her parents were born in Ireland and came to the U.S. in the early 1920's. She grew up in Nutley, New Jersey. Ann married Arthur J. Riley of Norwalk after his return from Navy ROTC and service in World War II. They lived first in Norwalk, and later in Wilton. Ann attended Nutley High School, Washington School for Secretaries and Sacred Heart University in Bridgeport. She worked at Westport Bank and Trust Company until her retirement at age 70.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Art, her second husband Martin M. Lee, Jr. and her beloved little sister, Eileen Cooper Messineo. She is survived by her son, Doug Riley and his life partner Rae Marie Bleau, by her stepchildren M. Brien Lee, Dennis Lee and Anne Marie Lee Nystrom, her nephew Lawrence Messineo and niece Lisa Messineo Morell and their families, and by her many cousins in the U.S., Ireland and Australia. All who knew Ann recognized her grace, kindness, humility and generosity. A graveside service for Ann was held on Thursday, November 21 at 12:30 p.m. at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850. In keeping with her great affection for her Irish heritage (and a good party), Ann's family will hold a celebration of her life with music, food and joy in the spring. Ann's other great love was animals. Donations in her memory to PAWS would please her. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 1, 2019