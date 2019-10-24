The Hour Obituaries
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
238 West Rocks Road
Norwalk, CT
Ann Kanas Obituary
Ann Kanas
Ann Kanas, 94 of Norwalk passed away peacefully at Norwalk Hospital on October 22, 2019. She was born in Spilia, Greece and was the daughter of the late Michael and Paresa Kydes of Norwalk.
Ann enjoyed cooking and baking for events at Laura Raymond Homes for many years. She was a talented seamstress and also loved to knit and embroider. She had a passion for gardening which started from her early years in Greece with her mother Paresa.
Ann was a strong, independent woman. She had a great work ethic that she passed down. She is loved and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her daughter Angela Goodfriend and granddaughter Michele Goodfriend, her brother Christo Kydes, and by several nieces and nephews.
Ann was the sister of the late Andrew Kydes and Despina Tsipouroglou.
The funeral will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 238 West Rocks Road, Norwalk, CT. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Avenue, Norwalk, CT. There will be no visitation. Donations in her memory may be made to: , 25 Segar Street, Danbury, CT 06810. Arrangements are in the care of Collins Funeral Home, Norwalk, CT. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 25, 2019
