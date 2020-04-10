|
|
Anna Rosa Agostino
Anna Rosa Agostino, 95, of Norwalk, passed away April 9, 2020 at the Norwalk Hospital. Born March 20, 1925 Grotteria, Italy she was the daughter of the late Guisseppe and Maria (Pannetta) Ientile.
Anna was a homemaker, lovingly caring for her family. She loved to bake and cook and enjoyed crocheting.
Anna is survived by her three children Joseph and Linda Agostino, Alan and Mary Hurlburt and Antonio Agostino. By her grandchildren Jill and William Blythe, Mandy Brady and fiancé Ed Perrault, Domenick Agostino and Rosie Gonzalez, Marcella and Gregory Kranz. Kasie Leigh and AJ Patel, Christina and Jeff Tilbrook, Angela Scarinci and Camille Agostino. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Sarah and Hannah Grace Seddon, Patrick Brady, Jack Kranz, Adrianna and Andrew Tillbrook and Divia Scarinci. She was predeceased by husband Domenick and son Vincent.
There will be a private interment at St John's Cemetery, Norwalk, CT. Arrangements are in the care of Collins Funeral Home, Norwalk, CT.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 11, 2020