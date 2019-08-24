|
|
Anna Ambrosio
Anna Maria Ambrosio, age 48, passed away peacefully at Cassena Care in Norwalk on August 22, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. Anna Maria was born in Norwalk on September 13, 1970. She was the daughter of Maria and Giuseppe Ambrosio, Sr. She was a lifelong Norwalk resident.
Anna Maria is survived by her beloved daughter, Adrianna Maria Stolz, and her dear brothers and sisters; Antonio, Giuseppe Jr., Francesca, Vincenzo Sr., Giovanni Sr., Lina and Angela, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Anna Maria worked as a medical billing specialist. She most cherished time spent with her family, and had a great love for the children. She enjoyed watching Lifetime and Bravo, and will be most remembered for her sense of humor and her passion for cooking and baking, and sharing with others.
Friends may greet the family on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, In Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Philip Church, 1 Father Conlon Place, Norwalk. Entombment will follow at St. John's Mausoleum, 223 Richards Ave., Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 25, 2019