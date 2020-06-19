Anna Back
Anna Back (Johansson) of Sandy Hook, Connecticut, a former longtime resident of Wilton, passed away peacefully in Danbury, CT on June 16, 2020.
Born in Gällstad, Sweden on June 13, 1943 to Eivor and Karl Johansson, Anna immigrated to the United States in 1964 via ocean liner. On the 20th of June, 1968, she married Hank Back, and together they raised two daughters, Suzie and Betsy. She was predeceased by her husband and is survived by her two children, Suzie (Tim) Rooney and Betsy (Steve Stapleton) Back, two grandsons Dan and Ryan Rooney, her sister Ingrid Svensson, and brothers Erik and Hans Johansson. Her sister-in-law Maja Back lives in the U.S. and Anna was always like a big sister to her.
Anna worked as a nurse's aide at Norwalk Hospital shortly after immigrating to the U.S. During this time, Anna and Hank could be spotted dancing at the Manhem Club in the Bronx or socializing with friends at the Scandanivian Club in Fairfield, CT. She supported her husband's home building business for many years before becoming a realtor at Coldwell Banker in Wilton. Open House day was always special for her to spend a few hours previewing homes with her favorite brokers. She was well known within the industry and had a very successful career winning many awards. She had a knack for finding the right home for the first time home buyers, especially her daughters' friends and family.
Anna was adored by all, as she was the most kind, warm, funny and devoted mom, mor-mor, sister, friend and neighbor. She was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. Anna dearly loved her grandsons Dan and Ryan, enjoying "MoMo Mondays" and teaching them how to make pepparkakor and her famous Swedish meatballs during the holidays. In 2019, she traveled to Sweden for her nephew Johan's wedding, and spent quality time with her siblings reminiscing about their childhood and enjoying car rides in the countryside.
A lover of nature and animals, Anna enjoyed watching her daughter Betsy and son-in-law Steve build an amazing garden, following in her footsteps, and appreciated the fresh cut flowers Betsy often brought to her. She may have even stopped by on her own and sniped a few without them knowing.
Anna always made sure she had treats for her daughters' pets in her pocket when she popped in, making her their favorite visitor. Anna greatly enjoyed music; one of her favorite Swedish singers Sven-Bertil Taube could be heard playing in her home along with classical music. She enjoyed attending operas when she could. Sometimes you could persuade her to bring out her old accordion and play a few songs for you.
She had amazing adventures with her closest friends, drinking wine while playing Canasta or going on trips with them to her condo in Florida. After one of these adventures she told daughter Suzie and son-in-law Tim that she got a little "fuzzed" with her friends, of course they had to correct her and let her know the right word was "buzzed." There were many times she used a little "Swedlish" in her stories.
Anna will be missed by everyone who knew her and will always be remembered as being a loyal and honest friend with a great sense of humor, and as a loving and devoted mom to her daughters.
Please feel free to join us on Tuesday, June 23rd from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church St., Georgetown, CT. There is also a way for you to comment on the online announcement here www.boutonfuneralhome.com
A Celebration of Anna's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Humane Society of Connecticut or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Hour on Jun. 19, 2020.