Anna M. Keyes
Anna M. Keyes, 91, beloved wife of the late Harold R. Keyes of Norwalk, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in her home. Anna was born on July 11, 1928 in Norwalk. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Lillian (Vena) Morrone and a lifelong resident of Norwalk. Anna graduated from the West Hartford School for the Deaf. After graduating, she worked at several clothing textile companies including The Hat Corporation of America and Dooney & Bourke. Anna was active in the deaf community and proud of her Italian heritage. Anna was a devoted wife, and a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and devoting her time to helping animals in need. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Deborah A. Simons of Phoenix AZ and her son Robert B. Keyes and wife Heidi of Norwalk as well as her grandchildren: Stephen, Christopher and Katherine Simons of Phoenix, AZ and Jordan, Hannah and Rebecca Keyes of Norwalk and several nieces and nephews. In addition, she was predeceased by her brother John Morrone, and sisters Mary Bove and Rose Tiano. Friends may call on Thursday, November 21st from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am on Friday, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Interment will conclude in St. John Cemetery, 233 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Connecticut Humane Society in memory of Anna and her ongoing love of animals. Please visit www.collinsfh.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 19, 2019