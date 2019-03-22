Anna V. Lee

Anna V. Lee, age 102 and wife of the late Bernard J. Lee, died peacefully at Wilton Meadows on Friday, March 22. Born in Norwalk on January 23, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Patchen) Manzi. Anna lived most of her life in Norwalk and retired to New Hampshire for several years with her husband. She adored her family and enjoyed senior lunches at St. Philip Church, reading, walking and going to the beach.

Anna is survived by her daughter Kathleen Rysz, her sister Marie Johnson and grandchildren Thomas and Timothy Rysz, Bernard J. Lee and Patricia Giglio, great-grandchildren Ashley and Thomas Rysz, Jr., Megan and Kaitlyn Giglio, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Bernard J. Lee, Jr., son-in-law Paul Rysz, Sr., grandson Paul Rysz, Jr.; brothers Nicholas, Joseph (Chubby) and Lawrence Manzi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, 11 a.m. at St. Philip Church, 1 Fr. Conlon PL., Norwalk. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's name may be made to the or to St. Philip Church. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com Published in The Hour on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary