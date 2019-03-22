The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Lee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Lee Obituary
Anna V. Lee
Anna V. Lee, age 102 and wife of the late Bernard J. Lee, died peacefully at Wilton Meadows on Friday, March 22. Born in Norwalk on January 23, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Patchen) Manzi. Anna lived most of her life in Norwalk and retired to New Hampshire for several years with her husband. She adored her family and enjoyed senior lunches at St. Philip Church, reading, walking and going to the beach.
Anna is survived by her daughter Kathleen Rysz, her sister Marie Johnson and grandchildren Thomas and Timothy Rysz, Bernard J. Lee and Patricia Giglio, great-grandchildren Ashley and Thomas Rysz, Jr., Megan and Kaitlyn Giglio, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Bernard J. Lee, Jr., son-in-law Paul Rysz, Sr., grandson Paul Rysz, Jr.; brothers Nicholas, Joseph (Chubby) and Lawrence Manzi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, 11 a.m. at St. Philip Church, 1 Fr. Conlon PL., Norwalk. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's name may be made to the or to St. Philip Church. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now