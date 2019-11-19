The Hour Obituaries
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip's Church
1 Father Conlon Pl.
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Anna Marie Pecunia Obituary
Anna Marie Pecunia
Anna Marie Pecunia, age 91, lifelong Norwalk resident, passed away on November 11, 2019.
Friends may greet the family on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3:00 till 7:00 p.m. in the Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Philip's Church, 1 Father Conlon Pl., Norwalk. Interment will be at a later date. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com for more information and to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 20, 2019
