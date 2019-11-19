|
Anna Marie Pecunia
Anna Marie Pecunia, age 91, lifelong Norwalk resident, passed away on November 11, 2019.
Friends may greet the family on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3:00 till 7:00 p.m. in the Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Philip's Church, 1 Father Conlon Pl., Norwalk. Interment will be at a later date. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com for more information and to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 20, 2019