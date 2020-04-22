|
Anne DeWitt
Anne DeWitt, 100, died peacefully on April 13, 2020 at her home in Norwalk, CT. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She often said she was lucky with people, and her intelligence, gratitude, kindness, wit and nerve will be missed by many.
Daughter of John and Tekla Astrab, Anne was born on the border of Poland and Ukraine on December 16, 1919. Her family was displaced by World War I and she immigrated to Norwalk in 1934 with her mother, where they were reunited with her father and sister Julie. She was 15 and homesick, but taught herself English while working as a mother's helper and home aide. She married Albert DeWitt and after his death was a single mother to their two children Eugene Albert DeWitt and Patricia DeWitt. In 1975 she became the first elected woman Sheriff of Norwalk, CT. One of her proudest achievements was becoming an American citizen, and she was involved in community affairs in many ways including being the president of the Women's Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars for many terms.
Anne was predeceased by her two children Eugene Albert DeWitt and Patricia DeWitt. She is survived by her partner of more than 18 years, Karl Bruno Svalstedt; her two granddaughters, Kate DeWitt and Annie DeWitt; and two great-granddaughters, Zoe Isabella Gregory and Peyton DeWitt.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 23, 2020