Anne Marie Johnson
Anne Marie Johnson, age 87 of Milford and a Norwalk resident for over 50 years, died peacefully on Friday, December 5. She was the loving wife of the late Robert T. Johnson. Anne was born in Peabody, MA on March 4, 1933, the daughter of the late Richard and Anne (McGivern) Nally. She did her undergraduate studies at Boston College and worked for several years as an office manager and assistant to the CEO of Donnelly Marketing. Anne was a member of the Gaelic-American Club in Fairfield. She enjoyed reading, singing, shopping and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She was also an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
Anne is survived by her five children: Lisa Agee, her husband Richard and children Ryan and Robert Agee (Michelle), Robert Johnson, Jr., his wife Diane and children Caroline, Robert and Thomas Johnson, Sheila Wolfe, her significant other Ron Hydeck and children Morgan and Thomas Wolfe and granddaughter Yrabelle Aaron, Colleen Fenton, her husband Michael and son Michael, Jr. and Janice Johnson DelVecchio and her children Jason and Tera DelVecchio. Anne is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and was predeceased by her brothers Richard and James Nally.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 9 at 10 am at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. Masks and social distancing will be required and church capacity is limited to 90 people, with trace registration before entering church. In lieu of flowers, Anne would say to treat yourself to a good meal in her memory. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com