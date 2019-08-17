|
|
Anne Fenton Murray
Anne Fenton Murray, age 83, of Huntington, CT, beloved wife of John W. Murray, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in New York, NY on May 23, 1936, she was a daughter of the late James Michael and Mary Bridget Galvin Fenton, both from Waterville, Ireland. In addition to her beloved husband of 62 years, John, survivors include two loving children, James Michael Murray (Tish), and Maureen Murray-Turner all of Huntington, four cherished grandchildren, Caitlin Anne Murray, John W. Murray III, Thomas M. Turner IV, Clare Fenton Murray, and a sister Catherine Fenton of Huntington. She was predeceased by a son, John William Murray Jr.
Anne graduated from Ascension High School in Manhattan, NY and first worked at the FBI as the head of the stenographic pool at the bureau's New York offices. She and her husband, John, raised the family in Wilton, CT where Anne was also a founding member of Wilton's "B and Stitch" sewing group. Anne retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia before she and John returned to Connecticut to be closer to family in the year 2000. Mom will be remembered for cheerful smiles, a classic wit and humor, and her abundant gifts of joy to all that knew her.
Visiting Hours will take place on Monday, August 19th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Shelton, CT on Tuesday August 20th at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, New York.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Masonicare Hospice, c/o The Masonic Charity Foundation of CT, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492 in memory of Anne F. Murray, or to Caron Treatment Center, P.O. Box 150, Wernersville, PA 19565-0150 in memory of John W. Murray, Jr. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 18, 2019