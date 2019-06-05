|
|
Annie Lee Moss
Mrs. Annie Lee Moss transitioned peacefully on May 16, 2019 at the age of 88 at the Villa at Stamford. She was born on July 15, 1930 in Orangeburg, South Carolina to Addis Argrove and Lillian Porter Griffin. Mrs. Moss was predeceased by her husband Arthur Moss. Her memory and legacy of love will be treasured by two sons; Gary Moss (Norvelle) and Jason Moss, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, her daughter in law Sharon Moss and a host of extended family and friends. She was also predeceased by her son Glenn Moss. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave. Stamford, Connecticut. Interment will be private.
Published in The Hour on June 5, 2019