Anthony "Buz" Bodick, Jr,
Anthony "Buz" Bodick, Jr, 73, of Mooresville, NC, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday December 14, 2019. Born on August 24, 1946 in Norwalk, CT to the late Anthony Bodick and Pauline Mitaly Bodick.
Tony, or Buz as many knew him, was a loving husband, father and grandfather. While his interests included bowling, racing, fine wine & food and a good cigar, he was most passionate about his family. He and his wife Raye travelled extensively and embraced adventure. They especially loved cruising and visiting tropical islands. Many a story evolved from these trips, with family and friends, and he was always the life of the party.
Buz was quick witted and had a remarkable sense of humor. He loved quoting lines from favorite shows and movies, telling jokes and bringing levity to every situation. His wit, warmth & comic relief was a true testament to his charisma & engaging personality. Our memories of him will always include a smile and a laugh. He was a friend to many and was loved by all who were lucky enough to know him.
Supporting his family through his life long career of over thirty years as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service, he valued a strong work ethic, yet he was ever present for his children and granddaughters. He never missed a thing; football, racing, track, volleyball, art, or anything in between. He was a family man in every sense of the word. He was present and loved with his whole heart.
Buz proudly served our country as a member of the United States Navy stationed on the USS Abraham Lincoln, SSBN 602. He was a true patriot and continually inspired us to be proud Americans. His faithful service instilled a great love of this country.
As a legacy to this amazing man, take a moment to thank a soldier, salute a flag, smile at a stranger, laugh at a joke, hug a friend and spread kindness wherever you go.
Buz is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lorraine Bria Bodick, his son Michael Anthony Bodick and his wife Wendyleigh of Mooresville, NC, and his daughter Kimberly Bodick Jones and her husband Reese of Murrells Inlet, SC. The lights of his life were his two granddaughters; Maiya Lindsey Bodick and Catey Faith Bodick of Mooresville, NC.
Memorials can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Connecticut at a date to be determined.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 19, 2019