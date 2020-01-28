|
|
Anthony J. Corbi, Sr.
Anthony J. Corbi, Sr., age 98, of Norwalk passed away on January 25, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 30, 1921 in Danbury, CT and was the son of Vincent and Rose Corbi.
Anthony enlisted in 1942 in the United States Army Air Corps a division of the U.S. Army which later became the U.S. Air Force. Anthony was a Corporal, part of the 325th Troop Carrier Squadron and was a Parachute Rigger. Anthony was honorably discharged in 1946. After WWII Anthony worked in the garment industry in New York City. He later became a Linotype printer working for Condé Nast Publications and retired from The New York Times.
Anthony was a kind, humble man who enjoyed taking care of his family, house and garden. Anthony will be dearly missed by his brother Joseph, daughter Deborah and his loving nieces and nephews. Anthony was predeceased by his wife, Helen Burr Corbi and his son, Anthony J. Corbi, Jr.
Calling hours will be held on January 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 31, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Phillip Church, 25 France St., Norwalk, CT. Donations may be made to Open Door Shelter, 4 Merritt St., Norwalk, CT. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 29, 2020