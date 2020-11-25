Anthony William Ehrismann

October 2, 1946 - November 20, 2020. Anthony William Ehrismann, 74, of Norwalk, Connecticut passed away Friday, November 20th in the company of his family.

Tony was born October 2, 1946 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, son of the late Harry and Maria Ehrismann. Anthony immigrated to the United States with his parents in 1950, settling in Connecticut. Tony graduated with a BS in Business from St. John's University in 1968. After graduation, he returned to the family business, ultimately becoming President of Overhead Door Company of Metro New York, Inc. He loved the industry and worked in it his entire life. Engineering and troubleshooting projects worldwide, he was considered by colleagues a top technical expert. During semi-retirement, he helped establish two of his sons in the business. He enjoyed discussing history and always looked forward to meeting friends at the Pastime Club.

He is survived by three sons: Matthew P. Ehrismann of Weston, CT, Peter J. Ehrismann of Monroe, CT, and Jeffrey M. Ehrismann of Norwalk, CT; granddaughter, Cassandra Ehrismann of Florida, and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Ehrismann was predeceased by his son, Anthony W. Ehrismann, Jr., and daughter, Stephanie L. Ehrismann.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, no funeral service will occur at this time. The family will be celebrating his life and legacy at a later date, when they can be joined by family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store