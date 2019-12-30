|
Anthony J. Gasparino
Anthony J. Gasparino 75, husband of Claudia Gasparino, passed away on December 23, 2019, in Palm Coast, Florida.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.
Friends may call on Monday, January 6, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
Please visit www.collins-funeral.com to leave condolences and to read the full obituary.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 3, 2020