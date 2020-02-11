|
Anthony Incerto, Sr.
Anthony "Swing" Incerto, Sr., age 88 of Norwalk, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was the loving husband for 63 years of Margaret D'Amico Incerto. Anthony was born in Norwalk on September 2, 1931, the son of the late Dominick and Mary (Mace) Incerto. He was a graduate of Fairfield Prep (1951) and Fairfield University (1955). He worked for many years as district manager for the State of CT, Department of Social services. Anthony was a member of the Fairfield University Booster Club and the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. He enjoyed playing tennis and basketball and was an avid Yankee fan. Anthony was a devoted family man and a lover of Italian cuisine.
In addition to his wife Margaret, Anthony is survived by his children, Mark Incerto (Emily), Laura Incerto, Jennifer Iannone (Stephen), Anthony A. Incerto, Jr. (Bernadette), and Paul Incerto (Helen), his brother Donald Incerto (Janet), sister Joanne Incerto, 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his grandson and 11 siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave., Norwalk. Family and friends will meet at church and burial will follow at St. John Cemetery. Anthony's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Donations in his name may be made to Fairfield Prep (www.fairfieldprep.org/) or Fairfield University (www.fairfield.edu/). For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Feb. 12, 2020