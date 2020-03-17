|
Anthony (Tony) J. Ruggiero
Anthony (Tony) J. Ruggiero, of Norwalk, CT passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 surrounded by his family and caregivers at Maplewood of Strawberry Hill where he resided for five years. He was 90 years young.
He was born in 1929 to the late Luigi and Marianna (Spero) Ruggiero (Rogers) in Rowayton, CT, and was the second youngest of sixteen children who have predeceased him. A 1947 graduate of Norwalk High School, is survived by his wife, Sarah, his daughter MaryAnn, son Anthony Jr., his granddaughters, Sarah, Marina (Sharaf), and Elena (AJ), his great-granddaughter Cecilia, and many nieces and nephews.
Tony served in the United States Army from 1951-1953 in Augsburg, Germany gaining the rank of First Sargent. He was a general contractor by trade, and volunteered as a racquetball and fitness instructor at the New Canaan YMCA. After his retirement, he served as caretaker on the Clark estate in New Canaan for more than twenty years. As a former boxer, he volunteered at the Greater Norwalk Boxing Association as a trainer where he gained the admiration and respect of many young athletes.
Papa was what his granddaughters and great-granddaughter called him and he was without a doubt the greatest Papa of all time. The girls were his absolute joy! He loved the Lord and his family. He loved life and he loved to laugh. He will be greatly missed, but live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Due to CDC federal guide lines and keeping the public safe, the family has requested services to be postponed for a future date.
Due to CDC federal guide lines and keeping the public safe, the family has requested services to be postponed for a future date.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 19, 2020