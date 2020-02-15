|
Dr. Anthony L. Reda Jr., MD
Dr. Anthony Louis Reda Jr., MD, passed away peacefully in Northport, NY on February 11th, 2020 at the age of 68.
Anthony was born and raised in Norwalk, CT. He attended local schools Fairfield preparatory school (Class of 1968), Boston College where he graduated Cum Laude in English and Biology, and the University of Bologna School of Medicine. He was predeceased by his father Anthony and his mother Marie, as well as numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife Susan, his daughter Sarah, his son Michael, his sister-in-law Margaret, his brother-in-law David, his nephew Simon, his niece Amy, and by numerous cousins and friends.
Anthony led a long and distinguished career in medicine. He served his residency at Lennox Hill hospital in Manhattan, NY and went on to work at the Northport Veteran's Affairs Medical Center in Northport, NY for 26 years. He was board certified in Urology and was a member of the American College of Surgeons.
There will be no visitation hours. A funeral mass will be held in remembrance of Anthony at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 669 West Avenue in Norwalk, CT on Wednesday March 4th at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. John's Cemetery located at 223 Richards Avenue in Norwalk.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Samantha's Lil Bit of Heaven located at 287 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY 11731 in memory of Anthony Reda.
Published in The Hour from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020