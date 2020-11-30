1/1
Anthony LaVista
Anthony "Tony" LaVista
Anthony "Tony" LaVista, 86, died on Nov. 29, 2020 at Meadow Ridge in Redding. He was the loving husband of Catherine "Kitty" (Fiorito) LaVista. Born in Yonkers, NY, the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Massello) LaVista. Predeceased by his son Anthony, and siblings Frank, Sal, Anna Marie, Angie, Virginia and Catherine. He was the former owner of Ambulette, a medical transport company and enjoyed golfing, casino trips, church trips, and spending time with friends at the senior center. He especially liked spoiling his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Kitty, their daughter Debbie LaVista-Abromaitis and her husband Jim, grandchildren, Timothy and Jason Abromaitis (wife Ann) and two great-grandchildren Jack and Ellie Abromaitis, as well as his daughter-in-law, Joanne LaVista and granddaughter Allison LaVista.
His funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday Dec 4, at St. Matthew Church, Norwalk. (Due to Covid, masks and social distancing required) Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. Memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850. To send a condolence to his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com



Published in The Hour on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
