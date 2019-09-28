|
Anthony Martini
Anthony Martini, 73 years old, of Old Greenwich, CT and Spofford, NH Passed away after a battle with lung cancer on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Rome, Italy, surrounded by his two sons, Anthony and Carlo as well as his two sisters, Clara Distefano and Maria Gaetani.
Tony was born July 22, 1946 in Ceprano, Italy, to the late Pio B. Martini and Maria Dipede Martini.
He arrived in the United States at the age of 14 and attended Lincoln High School class of 1964 in Yonkers, New York. He went on to receive an accounting degree from Baruch college and earned his CPA license in NY and CT. Tony had a successful accounting practice in Stamford, CT for over 35 years and he also owned Lake Spofford Cabins, a successful vacation home rental property located in Spofford, NH.
Tony was a loving husband to his wife, Marisa Martini, of 46 years who predeceased him in 2017. He is survived by his two sons, Anthony Martini Jr. of Stamford, CT and Carlo Martini and Evelyn Allen of Old Greenwich, CT; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Victoria, Natalee, Niko, Lilliana, and Luca, his two sisters Maria Martini in Gaetani from Ceprano Italy and Clara Martini in Distefano of Monte Sereno, CA.
Tony was a longtime resident of Stamford, CT where he brought up his two sons and was a soccer coach for their teams. He spent many summers and weekends vacationing with his family on the lake in Spofford, NH.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Lacerenza Funeral Home. Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, both on Schuyler Avenue in Stamford, CT. Burial will follow the mass at Saint Joseph's Mausoleum in Putnam cemetery located at 399 North Street in Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center - https://giving.mskcc.org/donate/msk-giving. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in The Hour on Sept. 29, 2019