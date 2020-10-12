Anthony Mobilia

Anthony "Tony" Mobilia
Anthony ("Tony") Mobilia, treasurer of the Norwalk Harbor Management Commission and chairman of it's Walk Bridge Committee, died suddenly on Friday, October 9, of heart failure. He was 81.
Tony was the husband of Dorothy Mobilia and the father of two sons, Anthony III of San Jose, California, and Philip of Miramar, Florida. He and his wife were married for 55 years.
He was an art director at several New York City advertising firms, and retired from Grey Advertising in 2001 as Vice President, Creative Supervisor.
Born in Brooklyn, son of the late Anthony and Amelia (Pazzani) Mobilia, Tony served in the Army during the Viet Nam War and moved to Norwalk with his family in 1971. He quickly became involved in Norwalk on the waterfront and art scene. He bought a sailboat, Mobility, and loved to sail on Long Island Sound. He joined the Norwalk Power Squadron, later called the Norwalk Sail and Power Squadron, and rose to commander. He was appointed by the Mayor and City Council to the Harbor Commission, serving a term as it's chair before taking on his other leadership duties. Tony also served as advisor and Committee chair for Sea Explorer Ship Six.
As an artist, Tony was a member of the St. Philip Artists Guild (SPAG). He and fellow artists took part in a range of artistic activities, including painting canvasses in oils, watercolors and acrylics. His most recent favorite projects were the Traffic Graphic public arts projects on utility boxes around the city with fellow SPAGers. Their latest effort, this summer, was the utility box featuring colorful musical instruments on the traffic island opposite the Norwalk Public Library.
Another favorite project over the past decade or so was St. Philip's Midnight Run, in which parishioners collect food, clothing and other supplies for distribution to homeless men and women in New York City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 16, 10 a.m., at St. Philip Roman Catholic Church, 25 France Street, Norwalk, CT 06851. Interment will be private. Magner Funeral Home is handling arrangements. The family requests that gifts in lieu of flowers be sent to St. Philip Church or Norwalk Sail and Power Squadron, 8 Strawberry Ridge Rd., Ridgefield, CT, 06877, c/o Les White. To leave Tony's family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com