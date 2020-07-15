Antoinette DeSantis
Antoinette DeSantis, 91 of Norwalk, died on July 14, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Norwalk, the daughter of the late Vincent and Rosa (Barella) DeSantis, she was also predeceased by her sisters Anna DeSantis, Lucy Somma and brother-in-law Dante Somma. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an active member of St. Matthew Church, New Horizons, Catholic Daughters of America and the Columbiettes.
She is survived by her loving nieces Maria Somma of NYC, Patricia DiBartolomeo and her husband Joseph of Norwalk, great-niece Lauren DiBartolomeo and her fiance' Josh Blaggi, and great-nephew Thomas DiBartolomeo.
A private Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 17 at St. Matthew Church, Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit www.Magnerfuneralhome.com