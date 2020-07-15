1/1
Antoinette DeSantis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette DeSantis
Antoinette DeSantis, 91 of Norwalk, died on July 14, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Norwalk, the daughter of the late Vincent and Rosa (Barella) DeSantis, she was also predeceased by her sisters Anna DeSantis, Lucy Somma and brother-in-law Dante Somma. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an active member of St. Matthew Church, New Horizons, Catholic Daughters of America and the Columbiettes.
She is survived by her loving nieces Maria Somma of NYC, Patricia DiBartolomeo and her husband Joseph of Norwalk, great-niece Lauren DiBartolomeo and her fiance' Josh Blaggi, and great-nephew Thomas DiBartolomeo.
A private Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 17 at St. Matthew Church, Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit www.Magnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magner Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved