1/1
Antonia Di Panni
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonia (Toni) Di Panni
Antonia (Toni) Di Panni passed away on October 29, 2020, three days before her 69th birthday after a long battle with cancer, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA.
Toni was born November 1, 1951, the daughter of Lena and Charles Di Panni. She was raised in New Canaan, Connecticut and graduated from New Canaan High School. She later received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Syracuse University. Most of her adult life was spent in the New Canaan/Wilton area. In 2013, she moved to Drexel Hill, PA to be closer to family.
For over 30 years, she was an Interior Designer operating her design company, Classic Interiors, out of Wilton. She was one of those people who absolutely loved her work. She enjoyed walking into a home and developing a design plan that was pleasing to all. Her plan was always to present and execute a design that fit the client's specific goals.
She always had an incredible love of animals. She once was driving by a friend's llama farm when she saw a female llama struggling with a birth. She stopped and without hesitation, did the delivery. She has had llamas and rabbits, but her favorite was her dogs. While in Connecticut it was her Irish Wolfhounds, in Pennsylvania it was her Greyhounds. She always felt a strong connection with them.
She is survived by her father, Charles Di Panni; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Margaret; niece Megan Di Panni; and grandnieces Gracie and Piper. Additionally, uncle Tony and aunt Joanne Di Panni; aunt Sarah and uncle Alfred Napolitano. Toni was buried at the Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan alongside her Mother.
Toni will be missed and loved by her family and friends. Toni "always" had a "huge heart" and was always there for help, support and love.
Memorial Donations can be made to the "American Cancer Society"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser & The Hour & Wilton Bulletin on Dec. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved