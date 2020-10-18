Antonio Romeo
Antonio Romeo, 86, beloved husband of Maria Romeo, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2020 at his home in Norwalk, surrounded by his adoring family. Born in Calabria, Italy, Antonio immigrated to the United States more than fifty years ago. A self-employed painter, he worked dutifully to support his family, providing them with infinite love, guidance and opportunities. Antonio was predeceased by his grandson, Nico Mallozzi, and his brothers, Rosario and Domenico Romeo.
In addition to Maria, his loving wife of 54 years, he is survived by their children---Mimma Mallozzi and her husband Joe, Nancy Tuccinardi and her husband John, and Rocco Romeo and his wife Lauren---his nine grandchildren, his siblings John, Rocco, Vincent, Lorenzo, Frances, Maria and Rosalia, as well as other loving relatives. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wed., Oct. 21, at St. Philip Church, 25 France St., Norwalk, with entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery. (Covid restrictions require facial covering and social distancing). To leave a condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com