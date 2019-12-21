|
|
Arnold F. Delgado
Arnold F. Delgado, age 83 of Norwalk, died at his home on Friday, December 20, 2019, after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of the late Mary Finelli Delgado. Arnold was born in Bridgeport on January 6, 1936, the son of the late Victor and Helen (Szabo) Delgado and had lived in Norwalk all of his life. He was a self-employed landscaper for over 50 years and was loved by all of his customers and friends. Arnold was a member of the Neptune Boat Club. He enjoyed water skiing, golf and ice skating and also served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include three sons, John Delgado, Thomas Delgado (Sandra) and Michael Delgado, his grandchildren Ethan, Hannah and Jaydon, his brother Victor Delgado (Carol), nephew and nieces Peter, Karen and Janna. Arnold was also predeceased by his son Mark Delgado.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 27, 10 a.m. at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk, with entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. Arnold's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the . (www.donate3.cancer.org). For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Dec. 23, 2019