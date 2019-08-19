The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Rodia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur D. Rodia Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur D. Rodia Jr. Obituary
Arthur D. Rodia, Jr.
Arthur D. Rodia, Jr., age 79 of Norwalk, CT passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital.
Arthur was born March 13, 1940 in Norwalk, CT to the late Arthur Rodia Sr. and Carmela (LaRusso) Rodia.
A retired lobster fisherman, Arthur enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino and spending time with his great-nephew Dennis Feldmann, niece, Michele Turner and nephew Chris Rodia. He is survived by his sisters Joan Palmer of Stamford, Carmel Galazin of Jupiter, FL and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Ralph, Dennis and Frank.
Burial will take place at St. Johns Cemetery, Darien, CT on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Donations can be made to . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
Download Now