Arthur James O'Boy "Art"
Arthur James O'Boy "Art", 91, Husband of the late Veronica O'Boy of South Norwalk, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Norwalk surrounded by loved ones.
Born on June 7, 1928 at Norwalk Hospital, he was the son of the late Elizabeth and Arthur O'Boy.
Art was a lifelong resident of Norwalk. He served honorably in the United States Army and returned home to work for Pepperidge Farms and Roy Bros HVAC Co. before opening Mr. Frosty's in 1964. Notably, Art was a member of the South Norwalk Boat Club, joining in 1952. He was the oldest and longest living member of the club with 67 years of membership. Art was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending plenty of time out in the sun with loved ones.
He is survived by his three daughters; Linda Martino of Trumbull, Patricia Kovacs of Norwich and Karen Bassett of East Norwalk, his five grandchildren; Kelly Capps, Tracy Kovacs-Shea, Andrea Martino, Daniel Martino and Richard Bassett, as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife Veronica, Art was predeceased by his two brothers; William and Robert, as well as his three sisters; Edna, Arlene and Betty.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will take place on Thursday 11am at Saint John's Cemetery, Richards Avenue, Norwalk. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 3, 2019