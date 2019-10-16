The Hour Obituaries
Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
37 Schuyler Ave.
Stamford, CT
View Map
Assunta C. "Susie" Wilson


1922 - 2019
Assunta C. "Susie" Wilson Obituary
Assunta C. "Susie" Wilson
Assunta C. "Susie" (Procaccini) Wilson, 97, of Stamford, CT entered into eternal rest on October 9, 2019 in in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family.
Susie was born in Darien, CT on August 15, 1922, the daughter of the late Luigi and Carolina (Russo) Procaccini of Foggi, Italy. She was a seamstress for Sally's Blouse and Dress, receiving the top saleswoman award five years consecutively. Even though she was a working woman, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, crocheting and caring for her family. Susie's true passion was taking care of others.
Susie is survived by her brother, Louis Jr., daughter, Arlene Greene (Victor), her grandchildren, Robert and Carol Curley, Michelle Greene and her great-granddaughter, Jessica. Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, her daughter, Barbara Wilson-Curley and eight of her nine siblings.
The family will receive family and friends at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to The Connecticut Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 17, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
