Audrey Lillian Dake
Nov. 12, 1938 - Sept. 9, 2019Monday, September 9, 2019, Audrey Lillian Dake longtime resident of Guilford passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital. She resided in Green Grove Nursing Home in Guilford, CT for the last decade.
Audrey Lillian Sefcik was born November 12, 1938 in Stamford, CT, to Lillian Mary Buczek and Stephen Frank Sefcik, the first of five children. She grew up in Vista, New York and lived in Connecticut the rest of her life.
Audrey was a longtime resident of Westport, CT where she raised her two daughters Allison and Robin. An active member of Saugatuck Congregational Church. She enjoyed traveling the country, the Connecticut beaches, attending events on the Guilford Green, reading, and having coffee with friends.
She is survived by all her siblings: George Sefcik of Tennessee, Susan Bracken of Washington State, Stephen Sefcik Jr. of Washington State, and Robert Sefcik of Tennessee. She is survived by her children Allison Nazzaro (John) of Winston-Salem, NC, Robin Hathaway (Brian) of Chadds Ford, PA and four amazing grandchildren Christina, Richard, Zachary and Ashley, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Sat., Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Guilford. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to First Congregational Church, 100 Broad St., Guilford, CT 06437 with Audrey Dake in Memo. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Sept. 12, 2019