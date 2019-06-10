Autilia Lopes Chaves

Autilia Lopes Chaves, 90, longtime resident of Norwalk and beloved wife of 68 years to the late Manuel dos Santos Chaves, passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family above all things.

Born October 28, 1928 in Ardãos, Portugal. Autilia was born to the late Domingos and Anna (Ribeiro) Lopes. Ardãos is where she met and married the love of her life and best friend, Manuel.

In 1965, she arrived to Norwalk with her three children to be reunited with her husband, who arrived to the United States years earlier, and to afford their family a better life. She worked for the Romar Factory and Trudy Toys, both located in Norwalk. Upon her and her husband's retirement their great joy in life was taking care of their grandchildren and tending to their children's gardens. They worked tirelessly on their own vegetable garden and flowerbeds as well; often giving the fruits of their labor away to friends and family. Autilia was the cornerstone of her family, known for her generosity and kindness. She was always taking care of other people and she became her husband's nurse when he could no longer care for himself.

Autilia will be sadly and deeply missed by her loving family. She is survived by her sister Maria Lopes Miguel of Ardãos, Portugal and three children, Francisca Monteiro and her husband Antonio Monteiro of Norwalk, Idalina Caruso and her husband Daniel Caruso of Norwalk and Tony Chaves and his wife Elisabeth Sharron of Newtown as well as three grandchildren Tina Monteiro Tynes and her husband Jason Tynes of Northford, Amelia Monteiro of Norwalk and Kimberly Chaves of Newtown, two great-grandchildren Bianca and Jason Tynes, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all the people who aided in Autilia's care over the last couple of months including the seventh floor at Norwalk Hospital and Constellation Health Services.

Autilia's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk, CT on Wednesday, June 12th, 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be celebrated in her memory on Thursday, June 13th, 10 a.m. at St. Philip Church, 1 Father Conlon Place, Norwalk, CT. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Norwalk, CT.