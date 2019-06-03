|
Bancroft George Daley
Bancroft George Daley entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. Mr. Daley was employed as a Supervisor at MBI on Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT for 23 years. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Norwalk Seventh Day Adventist Church, 101 South Main St., Norwalk, CT at 11:00 a.m. The Family will receive guests from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the Church. Interment will take place at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT.
Published in The Hour on June 3, 2019