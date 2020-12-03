Barbara Alexander

1932 - 2020 Barbara Alexander, 88, wife of the late William Alexander passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020 at Notre Dame Convalescent Center in Norwalk, CT. She died due to complications from COVID-19.

Born in 1932, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Frederick and Frances (LeBreton) Bestmann.

Barbara was employed by the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and for Macy's for many years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and the US before moving to CT in 2000. Barbara was an accomplished still life artist working with both charcoal and watercolors. She was an avid basketball fan and rarely missed a game when the Knick's were playing.

Barbara is survived by her adoring family. Son William, daughter-in-law Michele, and grandchildren William, Jacob and Carolyn of Norwalk, CT. She is also survived by her grandson David Tilzer and great-grandchildren Haileigh and Hazel, and son-in-law Robert Tilzer of Danbury, CT. Barbara is also survived by her brother Fred Bestmann of Stamford, CT. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband William, her daughter Lisa Tilzer, and her brother Charles Bestmann.

Our family wishes to thank Notre Dame for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a charitable donation to the Notre Dame Convalescent Center at 76 West Rocks Road Norwalk, CT. Due to the pandemic, there will be no calling hours.



