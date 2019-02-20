Barbara A. Brzostek

On Monday, February 18, 2019 Barbara A. Brzostek passed away at Norwalk hospital after having Alzheimer's. She was the wife of Chester Brzostek.

Barbara was born on Long Island July 17, 1942, the daughter of Alfred Axman and Eleanor Kneiper. She was raised in Stamford Connecticut and graduated from Stamford High School class of 1960. Barbara graduated from Berkeley secretarial School in White plains New York. She worked as an administrative assistant and scheduler in the corporate and medical / dental field. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed bowling and gardening. Barbara is survived by her husband Chester, son Michael, and two grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 22nd, 2019 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30, at the Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, suite 4B, Southington, Connecticut 06489 or on their website .

Visit www.collins-funeral.com to leave condolences. Published in The Hour on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary