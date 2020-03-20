|
Rev. Barbara M. Davis
Rev. Barbara M. Davis entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Norwalk, Connecticut on September 22, 1940 to Alfred Williams and Sarah Hamilton. Rev. Davis was predeceased by her husband Nathaniel Davis and son Carl Jones. She is a retired State of Connecticut Community service Representative for 25 years of service and served at the Norwalk Courthouse, Norwalk Emergency Shelter and volunteered for the Norwalk Hospital Emergency room and State of Connecticut probation and senior center. Her memory will be treasured by her daughter; Paula L. Jones, two sons; Kevin Jones (Gail) and Benjamin Jones, III (Tracey), four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one brother; Wilfred Hamilton, four sisters; Rev. Jeanette Olmstead-Sawyer, Sandra Freeman, Patricia Hicks and a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. She was also predeceased by her grandson Benjamin A. Jones, IV. Calling hours and service are limited to 50 people at a time. Please allow others to view and exit the chapel immediately. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave. Stamford, CT., followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 21, 2020