The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Davis Obituary
Rev. Barbara M. Davis
Rev. Barbara M. Davis entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Norwalk, Connecticut on September 22, 1940 to Alfred Williams and Sarah Hamilton. Rev. Davis was predeceased by her husband Nathaniel Davis and son Carl Jones. She is a retired State of Connecticut Community service Representative for 25 years of service and served at the Norwalk Courthouse, Norwalk Emergency Shelter and volunteered for the Norwalk Hospital Emergency room and State of Connecticut probation and senior center. Her memory will be treasured by her daughter; Paula L. Jones, two sons; Kevin Jones (Gail) and Benjamin Jones, III (Tracey), four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one brother; Wilfred Hamilton, four sisters; Rev. Jeanette Olmstead-Sawyer, Sandra Freeman, Patricia Hicks and a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. She was also predeceased by her grandson Benjamin A. Jones, IV. Calling hours and service are limited to 50 people at a time. Please allow others to view and exit the chapel immediately. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave. Stamford, CT., followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graves Medley Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -