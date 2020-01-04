|
Barbara A. Downer
Barbara A. Downer, 69, transitioned peacefully at her residence on January 2, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 13, 1950 in Warrenton, North Carolina to Lawrence E. Cheek and Stella Robinson Cheek. She retired from Cablevision of Connecticut after numerous years of service. Barbara was married to George M. Downer of Bridgeport, Connecticut. She was predeceased by her son Willie Lee Tyson, Jr. She was the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren, including her devoted granddaughter Je'Taime Carey who cared for her with much devotion and commitment, three step daughters; Simone Downer (Keith), Marian Downer Warren (Jon) and Sonia Downer-Pirro (Randie), one brother; Lawrence Cheek (Linda), five sisters; Vernice Cheek, Lena Epps (Edward), Lizzie Haynes, Mary Ellen Cheek and Brenda Cheek Mills and a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 17 West Ave., Norwalk, CT. with visitation beginning from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 am with Rev. Dr. Lindsay Curtis officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 5, 2020