Barbara Ellen Dutton

Barbara Ellen Dutton, a resident of Norwalk, CT since 1986, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Norwalk. Born on August 22, 1948 in New York, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Helen Grady. She was 70 years old.

Barbara graduated from St. John's University. She was a former teacher in New York City, worked as an Executive Secretary for the National Football League and as a substitute teacher at Rowayton Elementary School. She was the District Clerk of the Sixth Taxing District, Past Chair of the Rowayton Civic Association and a member of St. Matthew R. C. Church.

She is survived by her husband, Alan K. Dutton and two sons, Michael J. Dutton and Will K. Dutton both of Norwalk. She is also survived by a brother Joe Grady of Pembroke Pines, FL.

The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road Darien on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthew R. C. Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A private family burial will be held at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Whittingham Cancer Center, 34 Maple Street, Norwalk, CT 06856. Published in The Hour on May 16, 2019