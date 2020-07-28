Barbara Keyes

Barbara D. Keyes
Barbara Delores Keyes, age 88 of Norwalk, died peacefully at her home on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late George Keyes and William Booker. Barbara was born in Wilmington, NC on November 29, 1931, the daughter of the late David and Odell (Johnson) Pridgen and has lived in Norwalk for most of her life. She worked for many years as a dietitian at Norwalk Hospital. Barbara was a hard worker and a longtime devoted member of Grace Baptist Church. She loved to laugh and have fun with her family and friends. Barbara also loved her soul food and was quick to share her "mother's wit" with her boys.
Barbara is survived by her three sons, Kevin, Jeffrey and Blaine Booker, her granddaughter Jordan, her sisters Carol, Sandra and Mary, her niece Sonia and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, July 31, 10 a.m. at Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk, with Rev. Lindsay Curtis, Pastor of Grace Baptist Church officiating. Due to Covid restrictions seating will be limited. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. For directions or to leave Barbara's family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com