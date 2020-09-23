1/
Barbara Knox-Mavroleon
Barbara Knox-Mavroleon, age 77, of Tallulah Falls, Georgia, passed away on September 17, 2020.
Barbara was born the daughter of the late John and Catherine Knox. In her professional life, she worked as a French and Spanish teacher. Barbara was a Christian and attended the Wiley Presbyterian Church. Her undergrad was completed at the University of Connecticut in education. She held a Masters degree in French from the Middlebery College in Vermont. She taught until 1994. She enjoyed traveling, teaching, cooking, and keeping up with her many friends on Facebook. She was always proud that she was a descendant of John Knox, who was a signer of the Declaration of Independence.
In addition to her parents, one brother, John Knox, preceded her in death.
Her survivors include her husband, Elias "Lee" Nicholas Mavroleon, her four step-children, Paul Nye, Cynthia Lynn Nye, Nicholas E. Mavroleon, April Jean Wuller, four step grandchildren, and four step great-grandchildren, also survive her.
No services have been planned at this time.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Tallulah Falls Fire Department.
Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Hour on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home
898 Highway 441 South
Clayton, GA 30525
(706) 782-9599
1 entry
September 23, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Beck Funeral Home
