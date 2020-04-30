|
Barbara Mary Vota
Barbara Mary Vota, 79, of Norwalk, Connecticut died on April 29th, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital after struggling with multiple health conditions and a short battle with COVID-19.
She was born in Stamford, Connecticut to Michael and Mary Quigley. She worked for the Norwalk Public School system for over 15 years. Barbara often volunteered at the Norwalk Senior Center where she helped run the gift boutique and enjoyed playing bingo with her friends. She was a very religious woman who spent a lot of time attending mass and volunteering at functions at St. Phillip's Church in Norwalk. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and walking her dog, Henna. Barbara loved talking to everyone and had an uncanny ability to connect with others.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert Vota, her parents Michael and Mary Quigley, and her two siblings Michael Quigley and Susan Paull. Barbara is survived by her siblings Robert (Claire) and Gary (Elizabeth) and her sister in law Abby Quigley. She is also survived by her five loving children Robert, Pamela, Mary, Joseph (Karin), and Michael. She will be missed dearly by her grandchildren Julius Bourbon, Jake Goodwin, Sabrina Zavarelli, David Zavarelli, and Kaitlin Vota.
Published in The Hour on May 1, 2020