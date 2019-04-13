Barbara J. Moffett

Barbara J. Moffett, 74, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 at Wilton Meadows. She was, and always will be, the beloved wife of Robert J. Moffett. They were married 51 years. Born March 31st 1945, in Stamford CT, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Dorothy Kocot. Barbara graduated from Stamford High School in 1963 and worked as an Executive Secretary for many years. She was an avid reader who loved her craft projects and her soaps, especially General Hospital. In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her daughter Michelle Moffett of Norwalk, and her brother Chet Kocot, and his family of Greenwich. There are no calling hours and a private memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to a personal favorite charity.