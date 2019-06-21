Services Harding Funeral Home 210 Post Road East Westport , CT 06880 (203) 227-3458 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saint Luke Catholic Church 49 Turkey Hill Road Westport , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Barbara O'Connell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara O'Connell

1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Barbara A. O'Connell

May 12, 1959 - June 6, 2019Barbara A. O'Connell, known to her family as Bink, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 6th surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.

Born on May 12, 1959, she was a proud resident of Westport, Connecticut. She spent her early years in Darien, later graduating from Weston High School and Manhattanville College where she majored in Economics and English Literature. A lover of computers and technology, especially the early Apple, she pursued a career focused on technology training and education including positions at IBM, NYNEX, and Vanstar and ultimately as a Director at eCoreXperience where she loved developing online learning materials.

She had a passion for travel, always returning with stories of her adventures. She was the consummate trip planner, and chronicled her travels using her love of photography. She translated her talent behind the camera into becoming the family photographer over the decades, capturing all the important family celebrations. When she wasn't traveling, or visiting her family in Maryland, or with her closest friends, her home away from home was Weston, Vermont. She loved spending time there whenever she could, visiting her favorite aunts and staying with her Aunt Helen, with whom she spent countless days over her lifetime.

She loved classic movies, Broadway musicals, DWTS, and reading – especially romance novels. She couldn't wait for football season to begin, and she supported the NY Giants, no matter what. She loved going to her nieces and nephews' lacrosse, soccer and basketball games, and musical performances and simply being part of their lives. She loved late night comics. She had a gift for humor. You could count on her for a laugh – whether a witty pun, a Monty Python quote or a personal "Get Well" limerick. Popcorn, peanut butter, bacon and eggs, plain quarter pounders from McDonald's and a good glass of chardonnay were her top food groups! We never understood why she loved those cooking shows on tv!

Her favorite holiday was without question Christmas. She labored over each gift so it would be perfect. She started many family traditions and she kept that spirit of Christmas alive all year long as she approached everyone she met with caring and kindness. She was just a giver with a generosity of spirit that was truly special. A devoted daughter and sister, a beloved Godmother and aunt, friend, cousin and neighbor, she was the best friend one could find. Selfless, always putting others first, nobody can recall her ever complaining about the physical challenges that had beset her.

She had a certain kind of sparkle. A perpetual optimist with a relentless positive attitude, she battled to the end with amazing grace. Described by someone who knew her well as an "angel on earth", she was one of a kind.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy and Nancy's husband Ray Wiacek of Chevy Chase, Maryland, along with her niece Katie, her nephews John, Billy and Michael, and her Havanese, Griffin. Also by devoted friends, neighbors and acquaintances whose lives she touched. She was predeceased by her mother, Janet Griffin O'Connell, with whom she lived, traveled and shared a joyful life for many years, and her father, Robert O'Connell.

Her family would like to thank Dr. George Zahrah and the dedicated and caring staff at the Whittingham Cancer Center of Norwalk Hospital, Dr. Chau Dang of Memorial Sloan Kettering, and Dr. Warren Steinberg of Westport for their compassion, expertise, and hope-filled medical support of Barbara during these past five-plus years.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 49 Turkey Hill Road, Westport, CT on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 am, followed by a reception. Burial will be private. Details available through Harding...

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to the Whittingham Cancer Center at Norwalk Hospital, 34 Maple Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06856. Published in The Hour on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries