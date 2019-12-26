|
Barbara Simon
Long-time Norwalk resident Barbara Ann Simon, passed away on Christmas Eve, 2019.
The timing of her passing was significant to her family because it was during that holiday season that she shone the brightest. She would show up like Santa's free-lance elf bearing an excess of gifts both thoughtful and often comical.
She had grown up in a musical household, her father being Dr. Louis Simon, the co-founder of the Norwalk Symphony. Barbara was able to pick out the harmony to any tune and would enthusiastically initiate Christmas carols.
She truly brought joy to the season.
Barbara suffered a series of strokes in the fall of 2018 and held onto the life that was so precious to her for over a year. She died comfortably.
She was born in Norwalk Hospital in 1944, went to Broad River and Brian McMahon schools and had a brief career as a special needs teacher. She was a passionate animal activist and a good and loyal friend to many in the community.
Barbara never married or had children. Her surviving relations are her brother, John, sister-in-law, Caroline, their children, Sophie, Sienna and Max and the next generation: Evan, Lily and Vivika.
A memorial service will be held sometime close to her birthday in late June, 2020. To be notified of the exact time and place, please contact: John Simon at [email protected]
Published in The Hour on Dec. 29, 2019