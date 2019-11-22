|
Barbara (Korteweg) Spohn
Barbara (Korteweg) Spohn passed from this world on Oct. 14, 2019.
She was born in Paterson, N.J., on July 11, 1937, the daughter of Helen (Gilmour) and Bert Korteweg.
Barbara is survived by her son, Michael Spohn and his wife, Sandra Doerr, and her beloved grandson, Aidan Spohn, all of Norwalk, Conn.; and her daughter, Kate Spohn and her husband, Michele Fancello, of Yonkers, N.Y., and France.
Barbara enjoyed a career as an elementary school reading teacher in the Region One School District in North Canaan.
After retiring from teaching, she moved from her home in Falls Village to the Stonington Borough, where she continued her volunteer work, and took up yoga and kayaking.
While in Stonington, Barbara met Al Baronian, who became her longtime partner with whom she enjoyed Borough life, boating and travel. After Al's death, she eventually moved to Norwalk to be closer to her family, where she embraced her new community with added friends and regular visits to its wonderful beach and library.
Barbara has left words of gratitude to her dear family, friends and helpers along the way: "Thank you for enriching my life in so many ways — I love you all."
Published in The Hour on Nov. 24, 2019