Barbara Ann Whipple

Barbara Ann Whipple, age 84 passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6th at her home in Ridgefield surrounded by her five children. Barbara was predeceased by her husband Frederick Hutchins Whipple of 64 years and her brother Reed Mayhew. Barbara was born in Norwalk, Connecticut on July 23, 1935, the daughter of the late Reed Franklin Mayhew and Helen Dobis Mayhew.

She was resident of Ridgefield for 49 years and owned two homes during that time. Her home where she resided with her husband Fred for the past 32 years was affectionately known by her children as "Whipple's Mountain".

Barbara graduated Norwalk High School in in 1953 and worked at Norwalk Hospital in the personnel and public relations department. After her marriage to her husband Frederick in 1955 she became a committed wife and a most devoted mother to her five children, Frederick H. Whipple, II (Vaida) of Ridgefield, Reed L. Whipple (Jennifer) of Ridgefield, Holley Whipple Hahn (Joseph) of Gansevoort, New York, Lisa Whipple Conway (Matthew) of Ridgefield and Lauren Whipple Cohen of Ridgefield and her 8 grandchildren, Lauren Jarer, Kaitlyn Kralik, Lindsay Triller, Kelly Desrosier, Megan Conway, Madeline Conway, Matthew Conway, Frederick Whipple III and her three great-grandchildren Robert, Ella and Matthew.

Barbara enjoyed painting, sketching and loved home decorating. She made her families homes extra special with her knack for decorating.

Barbara's soft, kind, gentle manner and love for her family is what made her so special to all that had the privilege to know her.

Donations can be made in her memory to RVNAHealth Hospice, 27 Governor Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877.

A private family service will be planned in her honor at a later date.



