1/1
Beatrice Calzone
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Eberhardt Calzone
Beatrice Eberhardt Calzone "Grammy" age 95, wife of the late Nicholas J. Calzone, formerly of Norwalk, passed away on August 19, 2020 in Oviedo, Florida. She was born on December 27, 1924 in Bridgeport and was a daughter to Estelle Isabelle Frudenthal and William Bennett Eberhardt. She spent her childhood in Stamford and raised her own family in Norwalk. Beatrice began splitting her time between CT and FL in 2013. She enjoyed hosting large Christmas Eve gatherings and baking Christmas cookies for her family and friends, gardening and her annual summer vacations to Newport RI with her husband. She was also an active member of The Sons of Italy in Norwalk and a dedicated parishioner of St. Matthew Church.
Survivors include, two daughters, Linda and James Gorman of Oviedo, FL, Kim and Mark Mones of Stamford, CT; grandchildren, Nikki and Daniel Roberts of New Kent, VA, Ryan and Karen Mones of Greenwich, CT, Brittany Mones of Stamford, CT; great-granddaughter: Cadence and Cressida Roberts of New Kent, VA. Madison Mones of Greenwich, CT, her brother, Robert Eberhardt of Stamford, CT and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 7 siblings.
The family will hold a private service in Norwalk, without calling hours at this time. The family is planning a memorial service and luncheon when it is safe for family and friends to gather together. The Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation on behalf of Beatrice Calzone to The National Kidney Foundation, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved