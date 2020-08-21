Beatrice Eberhardt Calzone
Beatrice Eberhardt Calzone "Grammy" age 95, wife of the late Nicholas J. Calzone, formerly of Norwalk, passed away on August 19, 2020 in Oviedo, Florida. She was born on December 27, 1924 in Bridgeport and was a daughter to Estelle Isabelle Frudenthal and William Bennett Eberhardt. She spent her childhood in Stamford and raised her own family in Norwalk. Beatrice began splitting her time between CT and FL in 2013. She enjoyed hosting large Christmas Eve gatherings and baking Christmas cookies for her family and friends, gardening and her annual summer vacations to Newport RI with her husband. She was also an active member of The Sons of Italy in Norwalk and a dedicated parishioner of St. Matthew Church.
Survivors include, two daughters, Linda and James Gorman of Oviedo, FL, Kim and Mark Mones of Stamford, CT; grandchildren, Nikki and Daniel Roberts of New Kent, VA, Ryan and Karen Mones of Greenwich, CT, Brittany Mones of Stamford, CT; great-granddaughter: Cadence and Cressida Roberts of New Kent, VA. Madison Mones of Greenwich, CT, her brother, Robert Eberhardt of Stamford, CT and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 7 siblings.
The family will hold a private service in Norwalk, without calling hours at this time. The family is planning a memorial service and luncheon when it is safe for family and friends to gather together. The Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation on behalf of Beatrice Calzone to The National Kidney Foundation
