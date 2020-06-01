Beatrice T. DeMioBeatrice T. (Diotte) DeMio, age 92, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Chester and their beloved son, Chester Jr.She was born in Manchester, VT, to the late Hormidas and Lena Diotte who moved many times and ended up in Georgetown, CT.Bea is survived by her three children: Carrie Turecek and her husband William of Shelton, CT; Linda Knott of Middlesex, NJ and her daughter, Melissa Knott and her husband, John Romano of Burlington, NJ; and James DeMio of Waterbury, CT.Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private service was held for her on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at St. John's Cemetery. The family is planning a memorial service for a later date.To view a full obituary, please visit