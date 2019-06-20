The Hour Obituaries
Services
Hoyt Funeral Home
199 Main St
New Canaan, CT 06840
(203) 966-0700
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hoyt Funeral Home
199 Main St
New Canaan, CT 06840
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Hoyt Funeral Home
199 Main St
New Canaan, CT 06840
View Map
Beatrice Johnson Obituary
Beatrice Brewer Johnson
Beatrice Brewer Johnson, age 94, a resident of Norwalk, CT for over 40 years (formerly of Natick, MA) died peacefully Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home, with her loving daughters by her side. Born in Leominster, MA September 27, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Walton and Edith Harvey Brewer.
She was the wife of the late Donald Pratt Johnson who died in 1973.
Bea, graduated from Miami University in 1946 with a B.A. in French. She went on to complete her course work for M.A. in French. Later in life she became a computer programmer. She retired as a Senior Computer Analysist from GE Capital in Stamford, CT. In retirement she enjoyed gardening, painting, and in her own words was, "a devoted hacker on the golf course."
Beatrice is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia J. Cage of Norwalk CT and Susan J. Baker and her husband Fred of Redding, CT and five grandchildren Catherine Cage, Anna Cage, Donald Baker, Rebecca Baker and Kendall Baker and one great-granddaughter Madison Hazel Cage-Torres.
The family will receive family and friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main St., New Canaan, CT. A short service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Laconia, NH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
For online condolences and directions please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on June 22, 2019
