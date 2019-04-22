Beatrice Nemzer

Beatrice Nemzer, a resident of Norwalk for nearly 60 years, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her children on April 18, 2019. She was just shy of her 92nd birthday. She served as Executive Director of the Norwalk Jewish Community Council from 1965 to 1975 and then as a Professor of Social Work (and later Department Chair) at Western Connecticut State University. She was a longtime member of Temple Shalom and Temple Beth El in Norwalk, and an active member of the Norwalk Jewish Community Center. She is survived by her three children, Dorothy, Joshua, and Adam, and her three step-children, Deena, Larry, and Rob, all of whom attended Norwalk public schools, as well as many grandchildren and a budding crop of great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, Roland Nemzer, who worked for longtime Norwalk-based employer Norden Industries, and her second husband of nearly 40 years, Bernard Kabacoff. Beatrice raised her children in a West Norwalk community at a time when neighborhood kids rode their bikes freely and played outside until the sun went down and only then would be called home by resounding parental voices from all the houses. She loved visiting the beach in Norwalk, and frequenting old-time establishments like Overton's in East Norwalk and Uncle Joe's in Broad River, and places long gone like Silverman Tavern, Ferramatos Deli (where she ran a tab), and Victoria Station on the Post Road. Beatrice returned to her roots for her burial in New York City, but Norwalk runs deep in her veins as the place she raised her family, lived most of her life, and made many, many friends and memories. As the Hebrew saying goes, "la dor va dor" – from generation to generation. Published in The Hour on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary