|
|
Bernadette M. Arena
Bernadette M. Arena, 93 of Norwalk, died on Thurs., Dec. 12, 2019 at Waveny Care Center in New Canaan. Born in Norwalk, the daughter of Edmund and Margaret (Sarosi) McCarthy, she was the wife of the late John Anthony Arena. A graduate of Norwalk High School-Class of 1944, she completed Nursing School at the Norwalk Hospital, and was a Cadet Nurse as World War II ended. Through the hospital, she worked as a private duty nurse, for a time at the Gallagher Estate, and for many years had worked for the Norwalk Health Department.
Predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Wilson and Arline Ramanauskas, she is survived by her daughter, Carole Beesley and her husband Hal, two loving grandchildren, Allison and Margaret, a brother Edmund McCarthy and his wife Helen, and her sister-in-law Helen Damato, and many nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 2-4 PM at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Monday, Dec. 16 at the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, 203 East Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Dec. 13, 2019